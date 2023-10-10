Lola Brooke And French Montana Shoot New Video In The Bronx

Lola Brooke and French Montana are filming a new video in the Bronx, according to an Instagram post by DJ Akademiks. In the video clip shared on Instagram, French Montana can be seen energetically waving his hands in the air, partially obscured by a black jacket. Lola Brooke takes center stage, exuding her always fiery precense that adds a unique flair to the scene. Surrounding them is a lively crowd of people who are enthusiastically dancing and singing along to the new track. Meanwhile, a commentator shouts, "Hands up, hands up" in exciting fashion.

Lola Brooke has made waves in the music industry since her viral song “Don’t Play With It” sent fans and critics alike on a frenzied journey through her lyrical prowess. Now, with this daring collaboration alongside French Montana, she has the potential to break new ground and appeal to a wider audience. However, the news sparked backlash from fans in the comments. Overall, some doubt French Montana's New York roots and feel he doesn’t belong in the city shooting music videos.

Lola Brooke's Rising Music Career

Lola Brooke's rising music career has been marked by both admiration and critique. While some fans expressed their doubts about French Montana's participation in her latest video, there was a strong wind of support for Lola Brooke's ongoing ascent to stardom. One comment highlighted the need to give her the recognition and respect she rightfully deserves among female rappers.

This collaboration with French Montana comes on the heels of Lola Brooke's recent release, the music video for "You," featuring Bryson Tiller. Notably, the track sampled Foxy Brown's iconic Billboard Hot 100 single "Get Me Home." As with her latest project, fan reactions to "You" were mixed. Overall, it indicates the artist's ability to spark conversations and challenge conventions in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

