Lola Brooke Updates "Dennis Daughter" With Four Extra Cuts On The "Deluxe Version"

Lola Brooke is continuing to carve a nice niche for herself in the crowded rap scene of New York. From East Coast, drill, boom bap, and everything in between, it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. That is especially true if you do not have some quality that makes you recognizable right away. Well, Lola Brooke has plenty of personality and an ear-grabbing voice which is why her album Dennis Daughter (Deluxe Version) has done so well.

But wait. When did she drop a bonus edition for Dennis Daughter. It was just yesterday that the tough as nails femcee tacked on an additional four cuts to the original 12-song tracklist. So far the tracks that have been working for Lola are "You" with Bryson Tiller, "Bend It Ova," with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and "Don't Play With It" with Latto and Yung Miami.

Listen To Dennis Daughter (Deluxe Version) By Lola Brooke

With all of these tracks from her first project doing so well, why not add more juice to an already fan-favorite body of work? Some of the tracks that bolstered the set of songs were already released. Those include the A Boogie collab, as well as "Becky" with fellow New York drill collective 41. The others include "Neighborhood Hero" and "GO GET YA MOTHA." So far, we are enjoying "Neighborhood Hero" quite a bit for the animated performance, triumphant beat, and husky flows.

What are your thoughts on Dennis Daughter (Deluxe Version) by Lola Brooke? Is this something that she needed to do to for this project, why or why not? Which new songs are you enjoying the most right now? Which tracks have you been revisiting from the original release? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lola Brooke. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Dennis Daughter (Deluxe Version) Tracklist:

Intro (2023 Flow) You (feat. Bryson Tiller) Bend It Ova (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie & Big Freedia) Shelter Baby (Be That B****) God Bless All The Rappers Don't Get Me Started (feat. Coi Leray & Nija) Becky (feat. 41) Best Side GO GET YA MOTHA It's Me Again Pit Stop (feat. French Montana) Neighborhood Hero I AM LOLA Dear Dennis Vacant Heart Don't Play With It (feat. Latto & Yung Miami)

