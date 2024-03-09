Lola Brooke, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & Big Freedia Team Up For Booty Anthem "Bend It Ova"

Lola Brooke is someone you can count on for a high-energy banger for the parties. About three weeks ago, the Brooklyn femcee dropped her first single of 2024 with the up-and-coming New York drill trio 41. Together they crafted a head-bashing track "Becky." Now, Lola Brooke is back with another heater "Bend It Ova."

The reason for this steadier output is because she is gearing up for the release of a deluxe edition. Of course, it will be for her debut tape from November Dennis Daughter. For a fairly newcomer to the scene, Lola brought on some impressive names. Coi Leray, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Latto and more all showed out.

Listen To "Bend It Ova" By Lola Brooke, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & Big Freedia

Now, she is back with another high-profile collaboration. "Bend It Ova" brings along A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Big Freedia. If the title was not a dead giveaway as to what this song is about, just listen to the track with the link. This is also everyone's first time working together and it comes together for raunchy good time.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Bend It Ova," by Lola Brooke, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Big Freedia? Is this one of her strongest tracks lately, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Who had the best performance on it? Does this get you excited for the deluxe of Dennis Daughter? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lola Brooke, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shake it like a salt shaker, shake it like you ratchet (Uh-huh)

Baby quit actin' shy, go 'head do it (Do it), make it nasty

I don't give a damn if it's real or it's plastic

Girl, you look good and that a** fantastic (Baow, baow, baow, baow)

Back that a** up, b-b-back that a** up (Baow, baow, baow, baow)

Hold up, let me ask a question, where you get all that a** from?

