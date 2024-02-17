Lola Brooke Teams Up Drill Collective 41 For Explosive "Becky"

Lola Brooke and 41 are some of the more exciting faces we have in New York rap and drill today. While they all bring that typical shouty and aggressive flow that you are accustomed to hearing in this kind of music, they sound unique. Lola is coming off a big 2023 as the 30-year-old dropped her debut album Dennis Daughter. It had features from Coi Leray, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Latto, Yung Miami, and Nija. Brooke has that gritty and tough personality similar to Cardi B and Pop Smoke. She has a deep and rumbling voice that commands your attention at all times. On the drill side of things, 41 arguably has the most momentum right now.

So, what better way to capitalize on all of this success than to work together on a new track. "Becky" marks their first song and it does not disappoint. The "gimmie dat beckyyy" on the Lola Brooke chorus is so infectious and fun. She does very well on the drill beat and we could see her doing more with this subgenre in the future.

Listen To "Becky" By Lola Brooke & 41

41 does their part, as TaTa, Kyle Richh, and Jenn Carter all deliver their unique personalities. This song is strictly for the parties and clubs and it should be played at every function. "Becky" just dropped so be sure to show it some love right now. You can find it with the link above, or any streaming platform.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Becky," by Lola Brooke and 41? Are these four artists the face of New York drill right now? Or, do they still have some time to go? Who had the best performance on the track and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lola Brooke and 41. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

