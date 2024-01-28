Kyle Richh Of Rap Group 41 Drops Party Banger "Trick"

It is crazy to think that about a year and some change ago Lil Uzi Vert shocked the world with "Just Wanna Rock." It somewhat revived the Jersey club sound with its viral accompanying dance. The song could turn any boring party into a rager. Producing genius MCVertt was the main man behind it all. You know when that "Project, Project, X, X, X" producer tag comes in, it is about to go down. He is behind what is bound to be another hit song inspired by that sound called "Trick," by 41 & Kyle Richh.

The latter names hail from Brooklyn, New York, and they specialize in drill as well as some Jersey club. 41 is a rap trio that is made up of Kyle, as well as TaTa, and Jenn Carter. "Trick" is an exclusive Kyle Richh track, but the fact that 41 is included, has us feeling like this could be a future album single. That is all speculation, but keep that in the back of your mind.

Read More: 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE Has Another One With "Silence STArEs Me Down" Featuring Rich Brian & Cuco

Listen To "Trick" By Kyle Richh & 41

41 was last seen on a nonstop banger with fellow drill superstar Fivio Foreign called "Get Deady (Offa Pill)." The group has gotten so big that they even got to perform with Travis Scott during his Circus Maximus tour stop at MSG. Members of 41 have also been seen working with Sleepy Hallow among others. "Trick" is not as aggressive as "Get Deady," but this is a party song for sure. The rumbling but low-key bass paired with Richh's deep flows are great together. Check out the song above on YouTube.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Trick," by Kyle Richh and 41? Is he the best member of the drill trio, why or why not? Do you think they will drop an album sometime this year? Are they the best drill artists right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kyle Richh and 41. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta do it like this

I'm off the Wocky, my vision is shot (Wocky)

Movin' slow, fell in love with the feelin'

Like, free bro, he got booked for the killin' (Like, what?)

I'm with MC and 41 gremlins

Like, why is my name in being mentioned?

Read More: Icewear Vezzo And DaBaby Share Why They Are "Perfect"