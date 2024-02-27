French Montana Makes Slight Tweaks To 41-Assisted "Too Fun" By Adding Dthang To The Mix

French Montana is back already to provide more music. It is to continue to promote his latest mixtape Mac & Cheese 5. This is one of the few series that the Moroccan rapper possesses in his catalog. Like most Montana projects, this is one is also filled to the brim with features. Some of the headliners include JID, Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn and more. Jenn Carter and Kyle Richh are also in the mix. French Montana, along with the 41 members, are teaming up for a remix of "Too Fun."

"Too Fun" is the drill inspired cut on the record with a more slow-motion take on it. Jenn Carter and Kyle Richh, two thirds of the 41 drill trio, are continuing their hot streak of collabs. Joining all three of these rappers is Dthang. He is another up -and-coming drill talent who also hails from New York.

Listen To "Too Fun (Remix)" By French Montana, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, 41, & Dthang

French Montana's "Too Fun Remix" is not much different, as it is 30 seconds longer. What is a little more interesting is that this track is now a part of the deluxe version with a separate cover. This one has the food the mixtape is named after actually worked into the artwork. Montana has also released acapella, instrumental, slowed down, and sped up versions of the record.

