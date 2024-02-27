ScHoolboy Q Previews Grimy New Song At "Blue Lips" Album Listening Event

March 1 can't come soon enough, because ScHoolboy Q's new album Blue Lips seems better with every look. Moreover, he recently held an album listening party for the upcoming and highly anticipated project at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (February 25). Specifically, the TDE spitter previewed a particularly grimy, rambunctious, and heavy banger that had the crowd going wild. If this is the kind of quality rapping, impactful production, and charismatically energetic performance that we can expect from this LP, then we're likely going to get one of the best hip-hop full-lengths of the whole year.

Furthermore, this preview is also particularly exciting because we can only imagine how Hov must've reacted to it. After tweeting about his desires to play Blue Lips for Jay-Z ahead of its release, ScHoolboy Q actually linked up with him for a listening session. This was partly due to "hip-hop Twitter" blowing this wish up, and he even thanked a particular account for tagging the Roc Nation legend on the social media platform to make it happen. Just goes to show that in this Internet age, listeners can be the bridge between artists and provoke some amazing things, however casual they may seem.

ScHoolboy Q Previews A Nasty Blue Lips Cut At Listening Event: Watch

Back to this snippet, though, it will be interesting to see how this cut meshes with previous Blue Lips singles like "Cooties" and "Love Birds." Apparently, ScHoolboy Q is going to bring a lot of different aesthetics, moods, appeals, and sounds to this album, and seeing this versatility grow from its already impressive state is a treat. What's more is that he seems just as excited to put it out as fans are to listen to it. After all, it's been almost five years of studio album silence, yet the excitement for the next chapter's never wavered.

Meanwhile, the West Coast native's upcoming release also got praise from the likes of Vince Staples. How are these snippets and singles shaping up for you? However you may feel about Blue Lips, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on ScHoolboy Q, keep checking in with HNHH.

