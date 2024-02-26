ScHoolboy Q Plays Jay-Z His New Album "Blue Lips" Ahead Of Release This Week

ScHoolboy Q is dropping his highly-anticipated new album Blue Lips this Friday (March 1), and he and fans just found yet another reason to be super excited for it. Moreover, you may recall that he shared this jitteriness with Twitter recently, expressing wishes to play this album for Jay-Z. Well, it looks like hip-hop Twitter did its thing and made it happen, because Hov and the TDE MC posed for some pictures online and the latter confirmed that he was able to fulfill his wish. "HipHop twitter actually came tHru, played Hov tHe album," he tweeted on Monday (February 26).

"I lokey Hate HipHop Twitter, tHey looked out tHo so I love em again," ScHoolboy Q expressed jokingly in a follow-up tweet. In fact, he even specifically shouted out Joey from @gothamhiphop for posting the tweet that got Jay-Z's attention. Even though the California native doesn't want a Bobbi Althoff interview, it's nice to see that he was able to manifest the meetings that he actually wanted. All in all, this really builds up even more anticipation for Blue Lips, and sets it up as one of 2024's biggest music moments.

ScHoolboy Q & Jay-Z Pose For Post-Blue Lips Listening Pic

Furthermore, looking at ScHoolboy Q's past comments on Jay-Z, this admiration is understandable. "Nas is my favorite rapper. I also think Jay-Z is the best rapper to ever rap," he said back in a 2013 interview. "Just because he’s at his age and what he’s doing and he still is relevant. He’s been doing it for years and [he’s] consistent." "Honestly, I think Jay-Z won [the Nas beef],” Q told VladTV around the same time. “I mean, Nas is my favorite rapper, but Jay-Z, he was pretty scandalous.

Q Thanks Hip-Hop Twitter For The Hov Link-Up

"Jay is the best rapper and everybody don’t wanna believe that," he added. "Jay, even though Nas is my favorite, Jay is like LeBron, Kobe, Jordan, people just wanna say no or hate. He’s so good you got to hate him." We can only wonder what the Roc Nation leader thought of the "Cooties" MC's new record. For more news and the latest updates on ScHoolboy Q and Jay-Z, keep checking in with HNHH.

