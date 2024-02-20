ScHoolboy Q At Peace On "Cooties" & "Love Birds" With Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker

It hard to believe we only have 10 more days until ScHoolboy Q drops what looks to be an album of the year contender, BLUE LIPS. If you have not been paying attention, the rollout for this album has been nothing short of incredible. From the album artwork to the trailers, the merchandise, and of course, the music, he really has fans on the edge of their seats. Now, ScHoolboy Q is back with another two pack of "Cooties" and "Love Birds."

These are now the fourth and fifth songs to be released ahead of the LP. Now, for three consecutive weeks, ScHoolBoy has impressed us with the material. "Blueslides" and "Back n Love" were different sonically but offered a lot of great writing and production. Then, last week, "Yeern 101" took us back to the Oxymoron days where he was dropping head-knocking trap bangers. His blistering flows complemented the up-tempo beat from Cardo to a tee.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour May Add Katt Williams To Its Lineup

Listen To "Cooties" & "Love Birds" Featuring Devin Malik & Lance Skiiiwalker By ScHoolboy Q

This leads us to "Cooties" and "Love Birds." Both are more vibey and have more of an interlude-like feeling to them. The structures of both songs are mainly a verse and a short chorus on the first of the two. "Cooties" is exclusively handled by Q both rapping and producing wise. He seems at peace on this one. The Cali artist talks about how his kids are finding meaningful interests and how much he has succeeded after removing himself from the people who were bad for him. On "Love Birds," Q takes a back seat to the singing talents of frequent collaborator Lance Skiiiwalker, while Devin Malik once again takes the reigns on the beat. This one is more about the challenges in relationships with women.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "Cooties" and "Love Birds," by ScHoolboy Q, Devin Malik, and Lance Skiiiwalker? Are these the stronger releases compared to the rest of the BLUE LIPS teasers, why or why not? Is this going to be the best TDE album release of 2024? Do you think he should stop dropping songs with the album only about a week and half away? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ScHoolboy Q and BLUE LIPS. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics From "Cooties":

The scars on the back of me healed

Why God blessed me? I never deserved it (Nah)

Followed my purpose

They put the blunts down, I opened the curtains

Shine on me perfect, lottery purchase

N****, I can vacay here

Read More: Offset Teases Cardi B’s New Music, Tells Her To “Drop The Album”