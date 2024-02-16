ScHoolboy Q Shares The Very Literal Artwork For His New Album "Blue Lips"

Fans of Top Dawg Entertainment are in for a major 2024. During a special 10th anniversary performance for Isaiah Rashad's Cilvia Demo they handed out papers that made some bold claims. They promised that nearly every single artist on the label and even some new ones they haven revealed yet would be releasing new projects this year. Shortly after that news hit ScHoolboy Q revealed that he would be the first one out the gate.

He announced his new album Blue Lips. It's his first studio album since 2019 when he dropped CrasH Talk, which was met mostly with shrugs from fans and critics. That hasn't been the case with the new material leading up to Blue Lips. Earlier this month Q dropped a pair of singles that gave fans their first taste of the new album. The two songs are called "Blueslides" and "Back In Love" and show off two very different styles. That was also the case with the newest single "Yeern 101" which dropped earlier this week. The album is due out in early March and Q just officially revealed the artwork attached to the record. Check out the newly unveiled album cover below.

ScHoolboy Q's New Album Cover

For an album called Blue Lips the artwork is impressively literal. It features a photograph of some very blue lips, presumably ScHoolboy Q's himself. The album cover also features a hilariously placed parental advisory warning right in the center of the mouth and scribbled text of the album's title in the bottom left corner.

In the replies fans reacted to the thought of having to look at that cover while listening to the album. "Honestly I kinda don’t like it but I don’t wanna be looking at some gap teeth while listening," one of the top replies reads. What do you think of the artwork from ScHoolboy Q's new album Blue Lips? Are you looking forward to the album dropping next month? Let us know in the comment section below.

