ScHoolboy Q Gets New Platinum & Gold Certifications Before Return

It's (hopefully) going to be a huge year for ScHoolboy Q, who is set to drop his highly anticipated sixth studio album in 2024. However, he at least has a great foot to start off on if plans don't work out as expected, for which fans have been very patient for. Moreover, the TDE lyricist received nine new plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with new gold and platinum certifications on Wednesday (January 3). Eight of these are for singles, whereas his 2019 project CrasH Talk went gold. So let's break down which songs went gold, which ones went platinum, and which ones added another point on the multi-platinum board.

First, for the "Fork In The Pot" MC's first-time gold certifications. These are "Dope Dealer" with E-40, "CHopstix" with Travis Scott, and "What They Want" with 2 Chainz. As for first-time platinum plaques, these are for ScHoolboy Q's "Numb Numb Juice" and "Floating" with 21 S*vage. Meanwhile, "Man Of The Year" and "Studio" went three times platinum. Finally, the iconic track "Collard Greens" with former label mate Kendrick Lamar went four times platinum.

ScHoolboy Q Performing In February 2020

ScHoolboy Q Performing In February 2020

Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q recently explained why his next LP took quite a while to materialize. "This is our life, like me talking about our situations," he said on the BACKONFIGG podcast. "You know, the s**t we done been through, homies we done lost to the system or to the streets. Like, me talkin’ about my mama's trauma from her own brothers. You can’t compare that to somebody that won an NBA championship.

"When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year,’" he went on. "I’m like, no, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs chili. I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences. As a[n] artist, if I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out." For more news and the latest updates on ScHoolboy Q, log back into HNHH.

