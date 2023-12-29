Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, ScHoolboy Q & The Alchemist Cooked Up A Heater With "Fork In The Pot"

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and the Alchemist came through with a project a few years ago called Hall & Nash 2. However, this project never actually made its way to streaming services. Instead, a few songs here and there ended up being released online. Overall, fans were hoping that we would see the day in which the project would get an official release. Well, today was that day as Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version hit streaming services. This has led to a revisit of the project's nine tracks.

One track that we are taking a look at is none other than "Fork In The Pot." This is a song that features none other than ScHoolboy Q. Although Q is in a bit of a different lane, he certainly fits in with the artists on display here. Below, you can find the audio and music video to the song, which was released over five years ago. For some, revisiting this track is going to bring about some nostalgia. It also helps that the instrumental here has an 80s twinge to it that brings it to another level.

Westside Gunn, Conway, Alc, And ScHoolboy Q Did Their Thing

Each artist puts their best foot forward on this track and it makes for a dope cut. With the 80s-sounding instrumental hanging in the back, Gunn, Conway, and Q bring laid-back flows that still pack a punch. It is a song that makes for easy listening, and it encapsulates just how talented these individuals are.

Quotable Lyrics:

Goons put the work in free if I ask

Make a G call, had three n****s stabbed

Shoot your block bare face, I don't need me a mask

Fuck it, they need to know that it was me if they ask

