ScHoolboy Q Stands With Kanye West

ScHoolboy Q is an artist that fans have been wanting new music from for quite some time. It has been a while since his last project, and you can imagine that fans are hungry. However, that doesn't mean Q has been absent from the public eye. Oh on the contrary. In fact, the artist was recently at the TDE Toy Drive that took place in Watts this past week. SZA and a plethora of other TDE artists were also there. It was a tremendous occasion and the fans turned out to see their favorite artists in action.

Of course, during this special occasion, ScHoolboy Q had his very own set. It was here where he got to play a plethora of his hits. One of those songs just so happens to be "THat Part." The song came with a Kanye West feature, and Q was excited to highlight that. In the video below, he sang Kanye's verse for him, and the crowd loved it. Furthermore, Q offered a message, noting that he would never cancel Ye. Despite everything, he still loves the artist.

ScHoolboy Q Speaks

“I don’t know about y’all but I ain’t canceled Kanye,” Q said. “That’s the homie. I don’t give a fuck. I’m fucking with Ye.” Needless to say, Ye and his latest antics have not fazed the artist one bit. This seems to be a pattern as very few artists have actually denounced Kanye. Instead, most of them have continued to embrace him amid his antics. The new album Vultures is a prime example of this. Only time will tell whether or not that project actually ends up coming out on New Year's Eve as promised.

