Kanye West Viral Rant Ends With Hilarious Song Request: Watch

Kanye West has been a leader in the music industry for a long time, even with the many career ups and downs we've seen the 46-year-old navigate through. In recent years, its been challenges with mental health and his divorce from Kim Kardashian that have caused notable strain on Ye, but still, he continues to create and pour his energy into making dreams come true. After keeping up on our toes with a tumultuous DONDA rollout, the Atlanta-born artist is gearing up to drop off Vultures in tandem with Ty Dolla Sign.

The artists and their teams planned for a rave to take place in Florida earlier this month, where fans could turn up to their unreleased LP. Things ultimately didn't go over as planned, but what else can one expect from West's creative endeavours? While putting the finishing touches on Vultures this fall, the Yeezy founder was on camera sharing yet another controversial rant. This one, aiming at other figures in the industry and religious groups, has West in some hot water again.

Kanye West is His Own Biggest Fan

After getting everything off his chest, West made sure to keep the party going by requesting a special song. "Alright, let's get back to the music," the 46-year-old says in the clip above. "Play 'Off The Grid,'" he quickly adds before the room erupts in cheers and laughter.

As the new release date for Vultures nears closer, Kanye West continues to make his presence felt with song teasers and controversial thoughts. He and Kid Cudi recently squashed their beef after tensions rose to new heights between them in 2022. Unfortunately, Michael Rapaport has no interest in apologizing to Ye for his hateful comments over the weekend, which come as the father of four returns to disrespecting the Jewish community. Read what the Atypical actor had to say in a recent video at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

