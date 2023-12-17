Kanye West Samples Sha'Carri Richardson On "Vultures," Curves Fan's Hug In New Clip

"Vultures" is now scheduled to drop on December 31.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside

Kanye West fans were left disappointed last week when they expected his joint album with Ty Dolla Sign to drop, which obviously didn't happen. Instead, social media users woke up to headlines surrounding the controversial statements made by the Chicago MC during his Vegas Vultures listening party. He managed to reinforce his antisemitic streak, stir up drama with Nicki Minaj's Barbz, and more.

Ye's since confirmed that Vultures will now be released on December 31. The listening party debacle and delays have managed to cloud the musical elements of the release. Regardless, fans are still curious as to what Ye has up his sleeve for this latest project. In a new snippet, he samples Sha'Carri Richardson, a celebrated track and field star from Dallas who helped Ye tease Donda back in 2021.

Kanye West Samples Sha'Carri Richardson

In the snippet, Richardson is heard saying "I'm ready mentally, physically, and emotionally. And I'm here to stay, and I'm back not better." The clip comes from Richardson's interview at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where she secured her first national title. Her words are certainly inspiring and make for a solid sample, getting fans even more excited for Vultures.

There is at least one fan who may not be as excited for Vultures as they once were, however. In a new clip, Ye's seen surrounded by some supporters, shaking their hands and greeting them. When one woman reached out to hug Ye, he stopped her in her tracks, moving on to hug a different woman nearby. While Ye has the right to hug or not hug whoever he wants, the fan looked pretty defeated when he turned her down, and some commenters think it was a shady move.

Kanye West Refuses To Hug Fan

What do you think of Kanye West refusing to hug one fan but showing love to another? What about the Chicago-born artist sampling Sha'Carri Richardson on a Vultures track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

