Azealia Banks Calls Kanye West A "Fat Smelly Loser" Over His Nicki Minaj Rant

Azealia Banks has expressed her support for Nicki Minaj after Minaj faced the public ire of Kanye West for not clearing her verse on "New Body". "Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f-ck off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2, did fat smelly loser Kanye west really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career?????" Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Minaj and Kanye are feuding because Minaj refused to clear her verse for "New Body", a track set to appear on Kanye's upcoming album, Vultures. "New Body" was originally meant to appear on the unreleased Yandhi. However, it was reworked into a Christian track for Jesus Is King but creative differences between Kanye and Minaj meant that the song was left off the album. Ty Dolla $ign implied on his track "Status" in 2020 that Kanye refused to release the song because it was "generic shit".

Meanwhile, Vultures has been made available for pre-order on iTunes. Furthermore, the "expected release" has been listed as December 31. The news comes after Vultures' expected release date, December 15, was instead marked by a 10-minute rant from Kanye. The rant took aim at the Jewish community, Adidas, and individuals like JAY-Z and Drake. "N-gga just cause I had a car, n-gga. F-ck everybody, n-gga. That's what I'm trying to say to you n-ggas right f-cking now, n-gga. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. n-ggas be hanging around these n-ggas for the money on some Mike Rubin sh-t," Kanye ranted.

The album was briefly available for pre-order on Apple Music for a brief period earlier this week. However, it was later removed. The album's release has been a trail of delays dating back to the summer. At one point, Kanye and Ty had planned to release the album as part of an impromptu concert in Italy. However, that idea was scrapped due to a lack of planning permission and an overly-expedited construction schedule for their intended stage.

