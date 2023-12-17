"Vultures" Releasing December 31, Kanye West Confirms

Kanye West has confirmed that Vultures will be released on December 31, according to a statement received by XXL. This comes after the album, a collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign, was made available for pre-order on iTunes. Additionally, the album has been delayed several times and was meant to drop this past Friday. However, fans instead received news of a 10-minute rant delivered by West at a star-studded listening party.

Furthermore, the rant took aim at the Jewish community, Adidas, and individuals like JAY-Z and Drake. "N-gga just cause I had a car, n-gga. F-ck everybody, n-gga. That's what I'm trying to say to you n-ggas right f-cking now, n-gga. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. n-ggas be hanging around these n-ggas for the money on some Mike Rubin sh-t," Kanye said in part. West also took aim at Nicki Minaj for refusing to clear her verse on "New Body". This earned him a scathing attack from Azealia Banks.

Vultures: What We Know

Last week, Kanye previewed some of the things fans can expect from Vultures. "Everybody" was briefly previewed in a video shared by West, which showed the rapper standing imposingly on a balcony as the track played. The brief clip shared confirms that the song includes a prominent sample of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys that melts into an enticing beat. Furthermore, another song, "North's Song", will see North West make her musical debut. Additionally, the song appears to sample a high school cheerleading video.

Elsewhere, Timbaland also confirmed that he has served as a producer on the album. "One of my best body of work," Timbaland wrote on Instagram while showing a hand-written tracklist. The reveal came soon after Dolla Sign revealed the tracklist in full himself. Are you excited for Vultures? Let us know in the comments.

