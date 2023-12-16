Kanye West Returns To Instagram After Leaving Platform In April

Kanye West's Instagram account has seemingly been reactivated, leading fans to wonder if he is making a return to social media. Kanye left Instagram in April, announcing his exit with a screenshot of the account deactivation prompt. Additionally, his decision to deactivate his account came about a month after he was resuspended and proceeded to say he "liked Jewish people" after watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street. However, at the time of writing, he has not made any new posts on the now-blank account.

In the meantime, Kanye has been venting his rage in the real world. At a star-studded listening party for Vultures this week, Kanye went on a 10-minute rant about the people were opposed to him. Furthermore, rant took aim at the Jewish community, Adidas, and individuals like JAY-Z and Drake. "N-gga just cause I had a car, n-gga. F-ck everybody, n-gga. That's what I'm trying to say to you n-ggas right f-cking now, n-gga. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. n-ggas be hanging around these n-ggas for the money on some Mike Rubin sh-t," Kanye said.

Vultures Reportedly Coming December 31

Meanwhile, Kanye's upcoming album Vultures has been made available for pre-order on iTunes. Furthermore, the "expected release" has been listed as December 31. The aforementioned rant came on December 15, the day that Kanye had originally earmarked for the album's release.

The album was briefly available for pre-order on Apple Music for a brief period earlier this week before later being removed. The album's release has been a trail of delays dating back to the summer. At one point, Kanye and Ty had planned to release the album as part of an impromptu concert in Italy. However, that idea was scrapped due to a lack of planning permission and an overly-expedited construction schedule for their intended stage.

