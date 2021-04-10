off the grid
- Pop CultureKanye West Viral Rant Ends With Hilarious Song Request: WatchAfter getting all his feelings out in the open, Ye wanted to hear a "DONDA" era classic.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Announces "The Love Album: Off The Grid" Film Coming Out In Theaters SoonThe Bad Boy mogul's empire continues to grow.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Declares Kanye West A "Genius" As Yeezy Founder Films "Off The Grid" VisualWeezy gave Yeezy his flowers on the latest episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentWho Is Rapper Fivio Foreign?From the streets of Brooklyn to stealing the show on a Kanye West album, we're diving into Fivio Foreign's rise to stardom in the New York drill scene. By Caleb Hardy
- LifeLarsa Pippen Goes "Off The Grid" In Latest Instagram Bikini PicThe Real Housewife has been spotted with her boo Marcus Jordan in Miami more and more frequently.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsPlayboi Carti Screams Through "Donda 2" Performance, Fans Say He Looked Like Jeff HardyPlayboi Carti looked like he was going to pull a Swanton Bomb off the top rope.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFivio Foreign Reveals Kanye West Said He Reminds Him Of Jay-ZFivio Foreign details recording "Off The Grid" with Kanye West and 'Ye's role on his forthcoming album. By Aron A.
- NewsKanye West, Playboi Carti, & Fivio Foreign Spazz Out On "Off The Grid"Fivio Foreign's verse on Kanye West's "Off The Grid" is an instant classic.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsRep. Dan Crenshaw Is Temporarily Blind & Going "Off The Grid" Following Eye SurgeryDan Crenshaw says is temporarily blind following emergency surgery on his left eye and is going "off the grid" for a few weeks.By Cole Blake