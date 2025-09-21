Kanye West Complains To Playboi Carti About Pusha T's "Black Lives Matter" Verse In Old Clip

This clip from the "Donda" sessions shows a scrapped Pusha T verse on the Kanye West, Playboi Carti, and Fivio Foreign collab "Off The Grid."

Kanye West has burned a lot of industry bridges over the years, whether it's old collaborators or newer ones. Nevertheless, it's still interesting to look back on the evolution of his dynamics with a lot of these friends and peers, especially some of his closest musical collaborations like Pusha T and Playboi Carti.

Ye and Push have a massive run under G.O.O.D. Music, whereas the former's executive production on Carti's Whole Lotta Red and continued collaboration with King Vamp have made him a mainstay in the Kanye fandom. Now, we have an old clip from the Donda sessions that has resurfaced online, evoking the tensions that would affect them all just a few years later.

In the clip (caught by Big Bert on Twitter), Kanye West plays Pusha T's scrapped "Off The Grid" verse for Playboi Carti, who says it's "hard" but asks Ye why he doesn't like Pusha's verse. "I'd rather y'all be like, 'I'm killing 20 n***as' or 'I'm f***ing too many b***hes' and all that s**t than y'all saying some Black Lives Matter s**t on my s**t. Black Lives Matter is like, worse than the devil to me. It's mind control."

Some fans have interpreted this as criticism of how some BLM organizers turned their back on the cause. But considering Ye's previous attacks against them and his stances on politics in general, maybe this is giving too much grace.

Read More: Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained

Kanye West Beef

Kanye West and Pusha T have made their beef with each other very clear online, removing any possibility of a reconciliation but also reminiscing on the good times they did share. But at one point, they just couldn't make it work.

As for Ye and Playboi Carti, this is a bit different because Kanye has mostly been the one to instigate this conflict in the public eye. Carti did tell him to "STFU" via a tweet one time, but he let accusations of abandonment and betrayal from Kanye roll off his shoulder. They did, however, recently fight over an NBA YoungBoy collab.

We will see if other situations or feuds get more context. The In Whose Name? documentary has also dropped a few of these old moments.

Read More: Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef, Explained

