Playboi Carti Hits The Studio With Jim Jones Ahead Of "BABY BOI" Album

Hip-hop fans may not expect these two artists to work together, but Playboi Carti and Jim Jones have an odd commonality in the game.

Playboi Carti has a pretty extensive roster of expected collaborators, although even the most tapped-in Dipset could never have put Jim Jones on that roster. Nevertheless, it seems like the two rappers – and basketball player Bol Bol, of all people – hit the studio up recently to work on new material, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter.

Whether or not this relates to Carti's new album BABY BOI or Capo's recent run of new music is a mystery. But either way, we wonder what could result from this unexpected link-up. Will King Vamp go bling era on us with a killer 16 or is the Diplomats MC ad-libbing and raging out over a distorted beat?

Regardless of the outcome, many fans scratched their heads at how this meeting of the minds even came about. But contrary to what many might assume, Playboi Carti and Jim Jones have curious connections.

Namely, their link-up evokes Kanye West's feuds with both. He previously accused them of conspiring against him when they hung out last April. Ye blasted the Atlanta artist for supposedly switching up on him, whereas he has some business issues with Jones.

Playboi Carti New Music

Amid this link-up, rumors about new Playboi Carti music continue to spread like wildfire, even if pretty much no one believes it. The four-year wait for MUSIC following Whole Lotta Red already satisfied many fans with over 30 tracks of new-ish material, so there also isn't the pressure there once was for him to drop immediately. Nevertheless, Opium fans are always looking for more, and Carti's relentless teases about BABY BOI certainly don't help to quell that excitement.

Elsewhere, Jim Jones is fully entering hip-hop's media landscape with a new podcast alongside Dave East, Fabolous, and Maino. We will see what interesting conversations and reflections emerge from this, and if Playboi Carti will be a featured guest one day.

That seems far too good to be true, as he pretty much avoids all sorts of press. With this studio session, though, maybe they are collaborating on new music together or just wanted to hand out to annoy their opps.

