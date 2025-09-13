Cam'ron Reveals Whether Or Not He'd Squash Jim Jones Beef

Cam'ron has had a couple of beefs to handle across his storied career, but few are as consequential as his in-house rift with Jim Jones. There is a long and complicated history behind Dipset, and the two artists' current tensions made him look at that precedent a little bit differently.

During a recent appearance on the Roc Solid podcast, Killa Cam answered a question from Memphis Bleek about whether or not he thinks he will ever bury the hatchet with Capo. From the looks of a clip caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, it's not an impossibility, but there's a lot of context that indicates they might be better off apart.

"Look, I always wish Jim the best," Cam'ron remarked concerning Jim Jones. "I hope he does well. He came a long way. [...] This is my man who couldn't rap that turned into my hype man that turned into an artist, directing videos. So his hustle is impeccable. You got to think about this, Bleek. We put out our first mixtape, 2001. The album came out in 2003. 2001 to, let's say, we broke up 2007, 2008... A six, seven-year run. [...] Our first reunion after we broke up was in 2010. If we can't get it together now...

Cam'ron Jim Jones Beef

"The reunions and arguments and fighting, it's been 15 years," he continued. "The run was only seven years. We got 15 years of disputes longer than the run. The run was seven years! We'll get together here and there, this, that, and the third. [...] I'm never going to say never. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it's 15 years old, and the run was seven years old. I don't know if it can ever go right, you know? He got records dissing me earlier this year. I don't really pay it no mind, people send it to me. But he put a song out called 'Frienemies' in [2009]. 17 years of diss records towards me. I don't give a f**k."