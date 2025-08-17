Cam'ron Offers Johnny Manziel Some Advice After Beef With Gillie Da Kid

Cam'ron had some words for Johnny Manziel after the former Heisman Trophy winner made himself part of Gillie da Kid's feud with Cam Newton. On Talk With Flee, the solo show he hosts on Revolt, the MC sent a warning to Manziel about Gillie.

"Johnny Manziel, you should really mind your business," Cam said in the clip. "You're not that big. Gillie is a boxer. He really boxes. He knows how to bob and weave, he knows how to throw hands. I advise you do not run up on Gillie. Gillie will knock you the f**k out."

Cam'ron also reminded Manziel that wherever Gillie goes, his Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host Wallo is never far behind. "I would hate for you to get punched in your face by Gillie, tackled by Wallo, and then Gillie's beating the s**t out of you while Wallo's holding you down, trying to teach you a lesson," Cam'ron continued.

Gillie Da Kid Cam Newton Beef

The war of words between Cam Newton and Gillie da Kid began when Newton responded to Gillie after he claimed that Newton does not compare to Hurts. Newton, who was one of the greatest college football players of all time and won an MVP at the professional level, mocked Gillie's rap career.

Newton poked at Gillie's lack of chart success and questioned if anyone had ever heard his album, Gilladelphia. Furthermore, he called Gillie a "mascot" for the Eagles, and said that Million Dollaz Worth of Game would have no credibility without Wallo on the show.