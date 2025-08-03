Johnny Manziel has joined the escalating feud between former NFL MVP Cam Newton and podcast host Gillie Da Kid, injecting fresh volatility into an already tense exchange. The retired quarterback issued an expletive-filled threat on social media, defending Newton and calling out what he viewed as performative bravado from Gillie.

The dispute began after Newton excluded Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from his list of top 10 current quarterbacks, a snub that angered Gillie, a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan and co-host of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. In response, Gillie posted a clip waving a replica Super Bowl trophy, mocking Newton’s failure to win a championship during his NFL tenure.

Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner and former Browns quarterback, reacted sharply. In a now-viral tweet, he referred to Gillie as “the biggest fucking loser on the planet” and challenged his credibility to speak on football. He added a veiled threat: “If I see you, just know I’m going to slap the fuck out of you, trust.” In a follow-up tweet, Manziel urged Gillie to stop obsessing over Hurts.

Gillie has not publicly responded to Manziel’s outburst. Hurts, who led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs earlier this year, has also remained silent. Meanwhile, Newton has stood by his controversial rankings despite criticism from fellow NFL veterans like Terrell Owens, Dan Orlovsky, and Ryan Clark. Many in the sports world have defended Hurts’ résumé and questioned Newton’s criteria.

Johnny Manziel & Gillie Da Kid

Though Newton hasn’t played since 2021, he has not formally retired. His career includes a 2015 MVP season, a Super Bowl appearance, and multiple playoff runs. Still, the lack of a championship ring remains a sore spot among critics and rivals alike.

The feud underscores how debates over football legacy and current talent increasingly unfold online. Social media has become the stage where athletes and influencers shape public narratives—and where disputes often grow louder than anything said on the field.