Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have been fantastic this season. At one point, Hurts was looking like the frontrunner for MVP. Now, however, that has been taken over by Patrick Mahomes. Regardless, Hurts is now a solid top-five QB in the entire NFL.

On Sunday, he will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. A place in the Super Bowl is currently on the line, and Hurts knows what is at stake. Ahead of this game, Hurts is getting a huge showing of confidence from his head coach, Nick Sirianni.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts Praised

While speaking to ESPN, Sirianni made the claim that Hurts is a lot like Michael Jordan. From his talent to his leadership, Hurts has impressed the whole team. Sirianni knows it is a wild comparison, however, he was adamant that it’s true.

“I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having–I shouldn’t even go there–it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni said. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy. Hopefully, that’s the biggest respect I can pay to him, comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type. This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He’s as tough as they come. To me, nobody has played any better football than him this year.”

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Going into the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers and Eagles are looking like a toss up. Both teams have been phenomenal, and they will both prove to be formidable opponents in the big game.

