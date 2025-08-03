Gillie Da Kid Responds To Johnny Manziel's Threat, Tells Him To Check Into Alcoholics Anonymous

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Rapper and podcaster Gillie Da Kid aka Gillie Da King and Nasir Fard during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX championship rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Johnny Manziel threatened to slap Gillie da Kid after Gillie started beef with Cam Newton. Gillie made fun of Manziel's history of addiction.

Johnny Manziel recently joined the escalating feud between former NFL MVP Cam Newton and podcast host Gillie da Kid, injecting fresh volatility into an already tense exchange. The former Heisman winner issued an expletive-filled threat on social media, defending Newton from Gillie's remarks.

The between Cam Newton and Gillie da Kid began after Newton excluded Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from his list of top 10 NFL quarterbacks, a snub that angered Gillie. Gillie is from Philadelphia and is a diehard Eagles fan, having watched his team win another Super Bowl just six months ago.

In response to the perceived slight, the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host posted a clip waving a replica Super Bowl trophy, mocking Newton’s failure to reach the summit during his NFL career. Newton ended his MVP season without a title, losing to the Denver Broncos by 14 at Super Bowl 50.

In a now-viral tweet, Manziel referred to Gillie as “the biggest f***ing loser on the planet” and questioned his credibility. He also threatened to "slap the f**k out of" Gillie if the two ran into each other in public. Gillie responded to the tweet in a new Instagram video.

“Come on, Johnny. Out of all the motherf***ers you could f**k with, Johnny, what the f**k would make you stop at me, man? Huh? I know what it was. I know exactly what it was. It ain’t no secret,” Gillie said, with white powder all over his face.

Johnny Manziel's history of addiction is well-documented, but he has been in recovery for years and appears to be at peace with how his professional career panned out. That did not stop Gillie from continuing to take digs at his past.

Read More: Meek Mill Gifts Gillie Da Kid Iced-Out Chain Of His Late Son YNG Cheese

Johnny Manziel Gillie Da Kid Beef

“It ain’t 1917 no more, Johnny. This is 2025, n***a. Fight back, Johnny," Gillie said in response to Manziel's slapping threat. "The f**k make you think you just gonna slap a n***a and do what? Just gonna walk off about your business?"

“Now, let me tell you something, Johnny. I need you to check into AA, Alcohol Anonymous, and I need you to check the f**k out of AAB. African-American business, Johnny,” he continued.

As of writing, Johnny Manziel has not addressed Gillie's latest remarks. But, don't expect the beef to be put to rest anytime soon after these latest inflammatory remarks.

