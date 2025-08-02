Meek Mill Gifts Gillie Da Kid Iced-Out Chain Of His Late Son YNG Cheese

It's been just over two years since Gillie Da Kid lost his son, YNG Cheese, who was an aspiring rapper. He passed away at just 25 years old after being one of three shot in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023. Since that day, the podcaster has struggled at times to move on.
In September of that year, he bravely spoke about the hardest thing he went through after he passed. He emotionally shared on The Pivot Podcast, "The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body. That was the worst, but it was also the best because I became a man that day. I thought I was a f*cking man, but I wasn’t… I thought I was a man because I did man s**t... paid bills... took care of my family." He continued, "I took care of my sisters. I took care of my dad, my mom, and kids that’s not even my kids because they lost their dad."
As he cried, he also said, "When I washed my son’s body, it was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right."
Gillie Da Kid YNG Cheese
Gillie was met with tons of love and support from his hip-hop contemporaries, including fellow Philly native, Meek Mill. He was one of the first to reach out and speak on the loss of YNG Cheese. "RIP CHEESE GOD BLESS YOUR SOUL! Its So [f***ing] hard to survive in Philadelphia it’s a shame!"
With them both being from the city, having worked together, and bonding over this tragedy, the two have kept close. That brotherly love was deepened recently as Mill surprised Gillie with an iced-out chain with his late son's portrait on it. The Shade Room caught the clip that the emotional father posted to his Instagram.
The two embraced, and Gillie thanked him repeatedly in the video and in the caption. "Love and appreciate you my brother @meekmill [two smiling face with tear emojis blue heart emoji] Miss u kiddo #LongLiveCheese."
Read More: Travis Scott & JackBoys "JackBoys 2" Review