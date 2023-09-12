Gillie Da Kid Reflects On The Worst Part Of Losing His Son

Gillie Da Kid reflected on the worst part of losing his son during a candid interview with former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast. In doing so, he detailed what it was like washing his body.

“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body. That was the worst, but it was also the best because I became a man that day,” he said as he began to cry. “I thought I was a f**king man, but I wasn’t… I thought I was a man because I did man s**t. I paid bills. I took care of my family. I took care of my sisters. I took care of my dad, my mom, and kids that’s not even my kids because they lost their dad.”

Gillie Da Kid With Wallo

He continued: “When I washed my son’s body, it was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right.” Later, Gillie revealed that Freeway was by his side through the process and gave a shoutout to the Philadelphia rapper. “I want to thank Freeway from the bottom of my heart. You were there every step of the way with me, brother,” he said. “Washing my son’s body, the hardest s**t I ever had to do in my f**king life. I will always love you and respect you, brother, for life.”

Gillie Da Kid Opens Up About His Son's Death

Elsewhere in the interview, the group discusses lighter topics such as whether the Philadelphia Eagles have a good chance at the Super Bowl this year. Check out the full interview above.

