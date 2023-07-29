Gillie Da Kid Breaks Silence On Son’s Death With Heartfelt Message

The hip-hop world recently experienced a tragedy when Gillie Da Kid’s son YNG Cheese was tragically and fatally shot in Philadelphia. Not only that, but he was apparently the sole death in a triple shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, July 20. Moreover, there were no shortage of condolent messages and words of support from fans, friends, family, and industry figures alike. While these messages rang through the community and tried to reckon with this heartbreaking loss, Gillie had stayed silent on it until very recently. Via Instagram, he shared a pained, heartfelt, but thankful message to his loved ones honoring the memory of his son.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev,” Gillie Da Kid’s message began, captioning a picture of YNG Cheese. “My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up. Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers. Y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times. Me and my family appreciate and love y’all. Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase. Love u Cheese.”

Gillie Da King’s Emotive Message To Late Son

Furthermore, Gillie’s cohost Wallo267 also shared multiple tributes to YNG Cheese. “Lil cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” he wrote when the news broke. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well.” In addition, Charlamagne Tha God was one of many rap figures to mourn Gillie’s son’s loss. Others who shared messages of grief and support were Swizz Beatz, Maino, local rapper Mike Knox, Meek Mill, and more.

“What hurts so much about this situation is [what] Wallo and Gillie do for the community of Philadelphia,” Charlamagne remarked. “As much as they pour into these young brothers and try to stray them away from… killing each other and gang violence. To have his son be a victim of gun violence is tragic and a reminder that life is indeed not fair, in no way shape or form.” For more news and the latest updates on Gillie Da King, check back in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace YNG Cheese.

