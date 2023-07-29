Gillie Da Kid Breaks Silence On Son’s Death With Heartfelt Message

The rapper and podcaster thanked his friends, family, and fans for their support.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Gillie Da Kid Breaks Silence On Son’s Death With Heartfelt Message

The hip-hop world recently experienced a tragedy when Gillie Da Kid’s son YNG Cheese was tragically and fatally shot in Philadelphia. Not only that, but he was apparently the sole death in a triple shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, July 20. Moreover, there were no shortage of condolent messages and words of support from fans, friends, family, and industry figures alike. While these messages rang through the community and tried to reckon with this heartbreaking loss, Gillie had stayed silent on it until very recently. Via Instagram, he shared a pained, heartfelt, but thankful message to his loved ones honoring the memory of his son.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev,” Gillie Da Kid’s message began, captioning a picture of YNG Cheese. “My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up. Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers. Y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times. Me and my family appreciate and love y’all. Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase. Love u Cheese.”

Read More: Gillie Da Kid’s Son YNG Cheese Murdered: What We Know

Gillie Da King’s Emotive Message To Late Son

Furthermore, Gillie’s cohost Wallo267 also shared multiple tributes to YNG Cheese. “Lil cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” he wrote when the news broke. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well.” In addition, Charlamagne Tha God was one of many rap figures to mourn Gillie’s son’s loss. Others who shared messages of grief and support were Swizz Beatz, Maino, local rapper Mike Knox, Meek Mill, and more.

“What hurts so much about this situation is [what] Wallo and Gillie do for the community of Philadelphia,” Charlamagne remarked. “As much as they pour into these young brothers and try to stray them away from… killing each other and gang violence. To have his son be a victim of gun violence is tragic and a reminder that life is indeed not fair, in no way shape or form.” For more news and the latest updates on Gillie Da King, check back in with HNHH.
Rest In Peace YNG Cheese.

Read More: Wallo Shares Positive Message With Fans Following Tragic Death Of Gillie Da Kid’s Son

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.