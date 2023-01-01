Gillie Da Kid’s Son Mourned By Philadelphia Music Royalty

Philadelphia is still reeling from the death of YNG Cheese, the eldest son of local rapper Gillie Da Kid. The 25-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Olney neighborhood of north Philadelphia. The victim was later confirmed to be YNG Cheese, with his cousin Wallo posting a tribute on social media. “Lil cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well.”

The music world as a whole has been shocked by the death. Figures such as Swizz Beatz, Maino, and even Charlamagne Tha God addressed the shooting. At the time of writing, no suspects have been detained in the investigation. “What hurts so much about this situation,” Charlamagne Tha God explained, “is as much as Wallo and Gillie do for the community of Philadelphia.” “As much as they pour into these young brothers and try to stray them away from … killing each other and gang violence. To have his son be a victim of gun violence is tragic and a reminder that life is indeed not fair, in no way shape or form.”

Philly Music Shows Up For Gillie

However, in the days after the shooting, it was the turn of the vibrant Philly music scene to show out for Gillie. Local rapper Mike Knox posted to Instagram, showing a veritable who’s who of locally-produced talent. “Spent today showing our brother love @gilliedaking @meekmill @beaniesigelsp @phillyfreeway @mikeknoxofficial @batcavestudio1 @bump_mf and so many others we love you bro rest in peace cheese 👑👑💪🏾💪🏾.”

As mentioned, no suspects have been named or arrested in the case at the time of writing. However, a suspect was named being seen wearing a mask and white jacket. Two other men were hospitalized, with one tragically passing away from his injuries.

