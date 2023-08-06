DaBaby Has High Praise For Gillie Da Kid And Wallo

DaBaby surprised fans with an appearance during Meek Mill’s Gilliefest set in Philadelphia earlier this week. After performing, DaBaby made sure to drop some love for Gillie and his family. “Imma give this bitch back to the big homies Wallo and Gil,” he said. “I appreciate everything. Look, look — and just to say this publicly, let me give them their praise and their flowers publicly.”

He continued: “These is really two n-ggas that I look up to — they check on me on the regular. And to see my n-gga go through something, the way he goin’ through it. Two, three days after he pulled up to my crib, that shit happened, that shit broke my heart n-gga. But it’s all good. I know you a super-strong n-gga. I know you a real n-gga. And you got a real n-gga with you. And that’s all it takes.”

DaBaby Gives Moving Speech For Gillie Da Kid

Philadelphia is still reeling from the death of YNG Cheese, the eldest son of local rapper Gillie Da Kid. The 25-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Olney neighborhood of north Philadelphia last month. The victim was later confirmed to be YNG Cheese, with his cousin Wallo posting a tribute on social media. “Lil cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well.”

The music world as a whole has been shocked by the death. Figures such as Swizz Beatz, Maino, and even Charlamagne Tha God addressed the shooting. At the time of writing, no suspects have been detained in the investigation. “What hurts so much about this situation,” Charlamagne Tha God explained, “is as much as Wallo and Gillie do for the community of Philadelphia.” “As much as they pour into these young brothers and try to stray them away from … killing each other and gang violence. To have his son be a victim of gun violence is tragic and a reminder that life is indeed not fair, in no way shape or form.”

