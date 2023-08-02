Drake Pays Tribute To Gillie Da Kid’s Son, Gillie Reacts

Drake is someone who has always been quick to speak out on topics within hip-hop culture. Although he may not be doing interviews with the big hip-hop podcasts, he still speaks on the culture in his own time. In fact, sometimes he will do this during his concerts. It’s always nice to see, especially when he paying tribute to someone, or simply giving them their flowers. On Monday night in Philadelphia, Drizzy decided to comment on the passing of YNG Cheese.

YNG Cheese was the son of popular media personality and artist Gillie Da Kid. Overall, this was an incredibly sad story that had the hip-hop world rallying behind the Philly native. In the video clip below, shared by Gillie, you can hear Drake’s positive words. “Before we get started, one of our friends, our brothers in this shit, lost his son the other day,” Drake said. “So I wanna dedicate this show tonight to Cheese. Y’all make some noise for Gillie and his son Cheese. Express some positivity!”

Drake Offers Condolences

Subsequently, Gillie took to his Instagram page where he thanked Drake for his kindness. Moreover, he claimed that Drizzy’s words ultimately brought him to tears. “@champagnepapi Me n And Family appreciate u From the bottom of Our hearts,” Gillie wrote. “I watch u put a smile on my kids face at this ruff time [heart emoji] love u 4 that [100 emoji] but ur nut a$$ ain’t have to have me cryin like that in front of all them people u could of warned Me [crying and laughing emojis] #LLCheese.”

Overall, this was a great tribute to Drake, especially during such a difficult time for Gillie and his family. Our thoughts are currently with Gillie, and we wish him nothing but the best during this time. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

