Gillie Thanks Freeway & Meek Mill For Being There At Gillie Fest After Son’s Passing

The Philly rapper said that he doesn’t know what he’d do without Freeway, and explained how Meek brought him back to earth onstage.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
YNG Cheese’s tragic passing following a shooting in Philadelphia shook the hip-hop world, which expressed a lot of grief and support for his father, Gillie Da Kid. Recently, many of those figures came together for Gillie Fest in collaboration with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo267. Moreover, this followed the saddening event, and was thus a special moment of mourning but also community and solidarity. Before performing the Philly MC’s classic song “What We Do,” Freeway gave some brief remarks on them both having lost their children. It was a powerful moment, and one that’s bound to resonate with many fans.

“You know I lost my son in 2020,” Freeway began with Gillie in his arm. “I lost my daughter in 2021 to cancer. My brother Gil lost his son. So when we say that we can rock this s**t for our kids, it got a deeper meaning. Because we still have things that we can do for our kids, like make doo-wop for them. Like give charity in they names, things that’s gon’ aid them in the next life. And that’s the mission that we on. So, if I can rock, this s**t for my kids, Philly, let’s go.”

Freeway Pays Tribute To YNG Cheese

Furthermore, the 39-year-old thanked Freeway for his overwhelming support and care during this difficult time. “Don’t know what I would of did without this Brother @phillyfreeway,” Gillie wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the performance. “Went with me to wash my sons body. That day I became a man love u brother [blue heart emoji] #LLCheese.” In addition, the hip-hop media creative shouted out Meek Mill, who performed with him onstage during the event and kept him engaged. “@MeekMill was performing my $hi, I was in the middle of thinking bout my son,” he expressed on IG. “And he slap the $hi out me lokey scared the $hi out me [multiple crying-laughing emojis]. I played it off tho #LLCheeze #GillieFest.”

Meek Mill Keeps Gillie Grounded At Festival

Meanwhile, he also recently shared a short but heartfelt tribute to his son on social media. It’s been a very hard few days for the rapper and podcaster. However, at least it’s good to know that he has a lot of support behind him. For more news and the latest updates on Gillie Da King, Freeway, and Meek Mill, come back to HNHH.
Rest In Peace YNG Cheese.

