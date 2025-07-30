The tension between Cam Newton and Gillie Da Kid continues to brew. The ex-NFL star quarterback has just come back with a response to the rapper turned podcaster. He's putting him on blast once again, using his hip-hop career as ammunition. The Carolina Panther legend did so on his 4th&1 platform.

He starts by replaying the now viral clip of Gillie slamming him over his Jalen Hurts comments. More on that a bit later. "There will not be no playing with my name," Cam Newton begins. He then says he's knows why Gillie is so angry with him in the first place. "I know why you in your feelings. Was it the album comment?"

Cam replays the moment in which he asked his cohost if he could name one album of his. "Did you know his album was, Gilladelphia?" the former quarterback quipped. But since Gillie came with a certain type of tenacious energy in his response, he's getting his lick back.

"Where I'm from Gillie," Cam says, "We stab, and we twist." "When you go low, I go to hell," he added. He proceeds to then list off his accomplishments, or lack thereof, in this case. "Gillie did not chart any solo singles on the Billboard Hot 100, ah. Gilladelphia didn't do no numbers?" he joked.

Cam Newton & Gillie Da Kid Beef

Cam piles on saying the only good thing Gillie does is being a "mascot" for the Philadelphia Eagles. "Big hat, dancing around, getting 'em going. Very questionable career. We can't relate on a lot of things, Gillie," Newton barks.

Perhaps the most crushing blow of all comes when the MVP says that if it weren't for Wallo, then A Million Dollaz Worth Of Game would have no credibility.

But it really doesn't stop as Cam Newton also claims that when he brought up Gillie's name, no one knew who he was talking about. However, when he supposedly mentioned that he's the one who wears the big hat, folks told him to not take him too seriously.

He ends his rant by saying that he's rooting for him his podcast but asks him to be more mindful of how he talks about him in the future. "This is my challenge to you. Try to refrain from using the N-word in every sentence. Use your nouns, verbs, and adjectives, brother."

There he's referring to his explosive response to his controversial ranking of Gillie's QB, Jalen Hurts. Despite him winning this year's Super Bowl and the MVP, he couldn't put him in the top 10. It's how this whole beef started and a comment that Gillie took very personally.