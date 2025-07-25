Gillie Da Kid Slams Cam Newton Over Jalen Hurts Comparison

Gillie Da Kid doesn't play about the Philadelphia Eagles and the team's star quarterback Jalen Hurts, which leads to his beef with NFL star-turned-podcaster Cam Newton.

Gillie and Cam's beef sparked after Newton replied to Gille remarks about comparing himself to Hurts, a Super Bowl championship quarter. Newton made it to the Super Bowl during his time in the NFL; however, did not win a ring. Gille would bring up this defeat and more while addressing his enemy.

"A good day, Cam Newton. I seen you came at me because I said Jalen Hearst did what you couldn't do. That was when a Super Bowl. So you want to get all in your feelings? Man, shut your tight jeans wearin' ass up, man. You had on a jersey with a bow tie, you corny ass n***a! You will never be able to fuck with Jalen Hurts, nigga, you super goofy, corny ass n***a!"

Then Gillie proceed to compare Cam Netwon's NFL success to Jalen Hurts. "What you do? You want MVP? Won a Super Bowl? Win the Super Bowl MVP? And you hating on him? 'Cause he did what you couldn't do, win a Super Bowl! Anything the two of 'em! So when you hate on him, just know you wasn't better than him."

Cam Newton nor Jalen Hurts have commented on Gillie Da Kid’s rant. Naturally, Gillie’s rant received plenty of supporting comments bashing the former NFL quarterback.

Gillie Da Kid/Cam Newton Beef

Gillie is not a stranger to beef. He has been feuding with rappers on the mic his entire career. His venomous words have been heavily highlighted on rap DVDs throughout the early 2000s.

One of Gillie Da Kid’s most infamous feuds was with Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records. The conflict began in the mid-2000s and stemmed from Gillie’s ghostwriting claims.

Gillie once worked with Cash Money and claimed he helped write parts of Tha Carter for Lil Wayne. He said he was never credited or paid, despite his alleged role in shaping Wayne’s sound.

Cash Money denied the allegations, but Gillie stuck to his story in interviews and on social media. The feud escalated with diss tracks, radio jabs, and heated online exchanges.

Gillie openly mocked Wayne’s image, accusing him of stealing his style and slang. He often called Wayne unoriginal and took credit for his lyrical transformation. Lil Wayne responded with indifference, once saying, “Who is that?” when asked about Gillie.

That dismissal further fueled the tension and widened the cultural divide. The beef became symbolic of the North-South rivalry in 2000s hip-hop. Gillie embodied Philadelphia’s streetwise bars, while Wayne led New Orleans’ mainstream rise.

Gillie’s passion for sports became relevant as the podcast grew. Several stories about his former basketball career surfaced. Then shown as he participated in celebrity basketball games.