Cam Newton has eight children with three different women, whom he has never married. He is constantly faced with ridicule over his relationship commentary because of his blended family.

In a new interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant, the former NFL star-turned-media personality spoke on the ramfications that come with creating "broken homes" as a celebrity. Newton got vulnerable with the Pastor on the Let's Be Clear Podcast.

He opened up about fatherhood and the weight of fathering children with multiple women. During the conversation, he revisited a tough truth shared by Dr. Cheyenne Bryant—he may have created “broken families.” With eight children he is raising to be ready for adulthood, the former NFL MVP admitted the words struck him hard.

Cam Newton Interview

“That cut deep,” he said. “I never saw it that way. My kids didn’t ask for this,” Cam tells the Pastor at the 1:09:00 mark. “People say I created broken homes. I’m just trying to fix what I can. Being a public figure and bleeding in public is tough.”

Though raised in church, Cam admitted he’s not always made the best decisions. Still, he made one thing clear: “I don’t play about my kids. I’m in their lives. I stay involved.” Reflecting on his time with the Patriots, he admitted being away from his children left a heavy toll.

When Bryant asked why he hadn’t settled down, Newton said, “I want more kids, but I fear divorce more than I want a wife.”

Dr. Bryant challenged that mindset, pointing out that even with love and presence, fragmented households still impact children. “Somebody’s missing daddy at bedtime,” she said. “That leaves a mark.”

She didn’t label him a bad father. However, Dr. Bryant advised that being hands-on doesn’t replace the need for stability. Newton acknowledged the critique, calling himself a work in progress.