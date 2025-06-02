Cam Newton Admits The Hardships That Comes With Creating "Blended Homes"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 148 Views
2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 26: Cam Newton attends the 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)
Cam Newton media career includes beef with other former NFL players such as Shannon Sharpe and The Pivot's Ryan Clark.

Cam Newton has eight children with three different women, whom he has never married. He is constantly faced with ridicule over his relationship commentary because of his blended family.

In a new interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant, the former NFL star-turned-media personality spoke on the ramfications that come with creating "broken homes" as a celebrity. Newton got vulnerable with the Pastor on the Let's Be Clear Podcast.

He opened up about fatherhood and the weight of fathering children with multiple women. During the conversation, he revisited a tough truth shared by Dr. Cheyenne Bryant—he may have created “broken families.” With eight children he is raising to be ready for adulthood, the former NFL MVP admitted the words struck him hard.

Cam Newton Interview

“That cut deep,” he said. “I never saw it that way. My kids didn’t ask for this,” Cam tells the Pastor at the 1:09:00 mark. “People say I created broken homes. I’m just trying to fix what I can. Being a public figure and bleeding in public is tough.”

Though raised in church, Cam admitted he’s not always made the best decisions. Still, he made one thing clear: “I don’t play about my kids. I’m in their lives. I stay involved.” Reflecting on his time with the Patriots, he admitted being away from his children left a heavy toll.

When Bryant asked why he hadn’t settled down, Newton said, “I want more kids, but I fear divorce more than I want a wife.”

Dr. Bryant challenged that mindset, pointing out that even with love and presence, fragmented households still impact children. “Somebody’s missing daddy at bedtime,” she said. “That leaves a mark.”

She didn’t label him a bad father. However, Dr. Bryant advised that being hands-on doesn’t replace the need for stability. Newton acknowledged the critique, calling himself a work in progress.

His reflection wasn’t about fame or football—it was about facing hard truths and taking accountability for the emotional legacy he’s leaving behind.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
