Cam Newton Makes Shocking Admission About Marriage Plans For Jasmin Brown

Cam Newton says marriage isn't his "ultimate goal."

Cam Newton says that marriage with Jasmin Brown is not his "ultimate goal" for their relationship although he does want them to get married. He discussed his future plans with Brown during an interview with Sarah Fontenot on the latest episode of his Funky Friday podcast. Additionally, he argued that couples “trauma bond" over the idea of marriage and children.

“That’s the way that the propaganda of life that everybody has been putting in our faces to say, ‘ok get married, have kids, whatever.’ Not overlooking or not identifying that, that’s still a way for the devil to look or dwell in," Newton explained. He added that he sees his relationship with Brown as the two “growing together.” He explained: "When you’re living in your truth, a lot of people want the benefits without also accepting the bulls**t. But when you cite the source of who that comment is coming from, you’re not mine either."

Cam Newton Attends The 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and broadcaster Kaylee Hartung pose for a photograph on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When The Shade Room shared clips from the interview on Instagram, fans were not happy with the former NFL quarterback. "May this love never find me or anybody else watching," one user wrote in the comments section. Another added: "So having numerous children out of wedlock, creating single mother households is not trauma?"

Cam Newton Discusses His Relationship With Jasmin Brown