Jasmin Brown Continues To Dismiss Backlash To Her Boo Cam Newton's Alleged Cheating Admission

She's shrugging the "ghetto" criticisms off.

Cam Newton ruffled a lot of feathers recently when he spoke on his thoughts about marriage, speaking on why he doesn't want to commit to anyone just yet. He has eight children with three different women, wants more, and most recently, he allegedly admitted on a podcast appearance that he's slept with multiple women since getting into a relationship with Jasmin Brown. However, just like she didn't mind the marriage and commitment comments, she's apparently not paying this much mind, either. In an Instagram Story post, she called out critics of her "ghetto" relationship while saying that reality TV shows like Love Is Blind are much worse.

"Chile, look, I know y'all think my relationship is ghetto," Jasmin Brown said of her bond with Cam Newton. "But b***h, are you watching Love Is Blind season seven? Because *laughs*, yo, this s**t is wild." She then proceeded to share a clip of the show that particularly made her burst out laughing. Cam's boo previously addressed these alleged cheating confessions in another IG Story post, which caused a lot of debate and raised eyebrows for many fans out there.

Jasmin Brown Addresses Alleged Cam Newton Cheating Admissions

"Childddddd here come the 'just checking on you' DMS," Jasmin Brown expressed regarding Cam Newton's alleged confessions. "[crying emoji] I am fine. TRUST ME, I know WHO and WHAT my n***a is. Ain't no secrets or surprises. He can talk to me about anything. [white heart emoji]." The two welcomed a child in March of this year, and since then, their relationship went through a couple of ups and downs in the public eye. Still, it seems like they both appreciate and support each other, even if that love looks very different. Hopefully they are at least communicative and understanding about everything, as it's really none of our business.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton faced other controversies this year such as a fight at a youth football game that he took responsibility for. "It was all just words but it became more than that. It started with words and it should have ended with words, but it didn't," he shared during a podcast appearance. We'll see what other stories come next...