Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Rips Cam Newton For Publicly Disrespecting Girlfriend

Dr. Bryant diagnose Cam Newton as an "A**hole" over disrespectful cheating revelation.

As a guest on the Breakfast Club, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant voiced her disappointment in Cam Newton and his recent revelation about cheating on his girlfriend Jasmine Brown. The retired football player shared that he has cheated on Brown and informed about it on the latest episode of his podcast. The reveal received mixed criticism on social media. Dr. Bryant called Newton “embarrassing” for making a private situation public. She told the Breakfast Club: “This man is disrespecting you … He’s not only doing it privately but publicly … He’s not even allowing it to be pillow talk … Like you have no respect at all for this woman. You’re sleeping with other women on your platform to make this woman feel how?”

During his podcast, the former New England Patriots quarterback discussed his infidelity with his girlfriend, saying, “As long as I’ve been with Jaz, Jaz has not been the only woman I’ve had sex with. And I hate that I’ve embarrassed her because no woman wants to admit that openly.” A father of 8, Newton shared he would like more children and it doesn’t matter if is with other women. Newton’s girlfriend would respond to the comments on social media. According to her, Netwon's infidelity is nothing new for her.

Dr. Bryant Slams Cam Newton For Embarrassing Girlfriend

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a life coach, expressed interest in speaking to Jasmine Brown about her relationship with Newton. “I would love to have a conversation with Jaz, even if it’s a private session,” she explained. “I think that she needs tools on how to be in this relationship if she’s gonna stay. And if she chooses to leave, she needs tools on how to also pivot that.” Bryant continued: “I think Jaz got herself into something, one, she didn’t understand… and I think she would love to backpedal if she could. But where do you go from here? You have a child.”