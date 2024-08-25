Cam Newton's Controversial Marriage Comments Spark Viral Discussion

Cam Newton says he's just taking his time.

Cam Newton discussed his feelings on marriage during a conversation with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on his Funky Friday podcast which has been going viral on social media. In doing so, he revealed that he has eight children with three different women, but isn't opposed to having more. “A lot of people see my situation and think that I’m not high functioning,” he told Bryant. From there, he explained his “desire to get married" is lower than his "fear of divorce,” which is causing him to take his time.

In response, Bryant disagreed, accusing him of actually being “very selectively active.” She argued: “You’re not taking your time, you’re being very action based. You’re not taking your time. You have eight kids with three different women. You are creating, procreating, and multiplying. That is not taking your time, you’re being very selectively active. You are proactively choosing where you want to be active at and where you want to take your time. You want to take your time in having a wife because of your own fears but you will…and I say this with all respect and love…you will selfishly create broken families.”

Cam Newton Speaks During Nightcap Summer Sessions

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 22: Cam Newton speaks onstage during the Nightcap Summer Sessions at Buckhead Theatre on August 22, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

“Every child cannot have papa in the house with them," Bryant continued. "Some child, if not all, will end up with some kind of deficit without daddy being there. Those are selfish acts at the expense of your fear. At what point do you feel the fear and do it anyway? That is a low functioning behavior to say ‘I’m going to build these houses and put kids and these beautiful women in them but I’m not going to create a home for them’.”

Cam Newton Discusses His Thoughts On Marriage

When The Shade Room shared Newton's comments on Instagram, users were highly critical of the former NFL quarterback. "Call me crazy but I’d rather get married than have 8 kids by 3 different people," one fan remarked. Another wrote: “It’s no men in the comments. That means she clocked it, correctly!!!!" Check out the discussion below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam Newton on HotNewHipHop.