Cam Newton's Assailants Speak About How Viral Throwdown Started

Cam Newton was able to fend of two grown men in a wild outburst that went viral over the weekend. It all went down at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, Georgia. It sent the internet into a frenzy as everyone was giving their reactions while praising the ex-NFL quarterback for how he handled the situation. Things could have gotten ugly really quick if he decided to throw a punch or slam someone to the ground. Now, just days after the altercation Cam Newton's assailants are speaking out about their side of the story.

The two gentlemen are actually brothers, and they went on a podcast to reveal how this all escalated. According to them, Cam Newton was the instigator in all of this. He was saying things like "I made y'all," and "I'm responsible for everything y'all do." After that, Cam allegedly grabbed Steph, the younger brother to the man with the dreads in the video below. That is when he stepped into action and what led to them all getting handsy with one another.

The Two Men Claim Cam Newton Started Yapping First

However, another video was dug up on Twitter of the older brother talking trash to Cam Newton before the fight. In the short audio clip he says, "Non-throwing a** Atlanta hero quarterback cannot beat me." After hearing their side it seems the yapping got a little too personal for some and it led to them stepping up to each other. It is worth noting that Cam loved to get in players' heads during games, just look at this clip above. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the brothers' claims.

