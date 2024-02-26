Cam Newton Seemingly Involved In Brawl: Watch

Cam Newton appears to have been involved in a massive brawl at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta. Video from the incident shows him fighting off attackers as multiple people try to take him down. The fight is eventually broken up by event security and police officers.

Further details on the incident remain unavailable and the video doesn't show what may have prompted to attack. Regardless, users on Twitter had plenty of jokes in response. "Josh Norman at least was able to knock Cam’s helmet off in 2015, although by the end he was getting the worst of it, as these guys certainly are, too. Both the hat and Cam stayed upright," one user wrote. "The footage is grainy, but are we sure that's not Kelvin Benjamin and Ed Hochuli?" another joked. "He might not be old enough to get that call, but Cam's got what appears to be old man strength, out here tossing cats out of the club. And the hat never moved."

Cam Newton Celebrates With The Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after running for a first down during the first half in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Newton has been out of the NFL since 2021 when he rejoined the Carolina Panthers for one final season with the team that drafted him. During his illustrious career, he won the NFL Most Valuable Player award and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Cam Newton Fights Off Attackers In Atlanta

A huge brawl broke out today at Cam Newton's 7v7 All-Star event in Atlanta. (📽️ @vanman_1000)pic.twitter.com/zRiMtQHDzP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 25, 2024

