Cam'ron & Ma$e React To Viral Cam Newton Skirmish At Youth Football Tourney

Over this past weekend the internet was set ablaze by a video that surfaced from a youth football tournament in Atlanta. Cam Newton is seen fending of his three assailants with no help required. His fedora did not even move an inch to boot. The former NFL superstar quarterback does not really do a whole lot surrounding the game as much as he once did. However, he still feels he owes it to the kids to spread his knowledge about what it takes to reach the pros. Everyone was giving their reaction to the Cam Newton fight, including Cam'ron and Ma$e.

The It Is What It Is hosts never shy away from giving their unfiltered opinions and with a viral topic like this, they had a lot to say. Ma$e was adamant about not giving these kids his time again. "I think [he] should stay out of those camps. Cause it would have even been worse if he had a firearm or something like that," the rapper said. For Cam'ron's reaction to the Cam Newton fight, he just laid it out there that the kids were ignorant.

It Is What It Is Weren't The Only Ones Supporting Cam Newton

Like we said earlier, everyone was giving their takes on this. Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson of Nightcap praised Cam's behavior and composure. Additionally, Robert Griffin III tweeted out as well, according to Bossip. RGIII tweeted, "Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and no one else recording a NFL reception, rush attempt or pass attempt. He’s used to being a one man army, so you are delulu if you thought some guys jumping him was gonna phase him. Hat didn’t even move."

