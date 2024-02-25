Trick Daddy Promised 2Pac's Mom He'd Never Reveal Reason For Shout-Out On "Still Ballin'"

Trick Daddy says that he'll never reveal why 2Pac mentioned him on the song, "Still Ballin'." Speaking with VladTV for a new interview, Trick explained that he promised the late rapper's mother, Afeni Shakur, that he'd never tell the story.

“All I can tell you is I promised his mama that I won’t ever answer that question, and so I’m not answering that question,” he said during the interview. He also noted that his favorite 2Pac songs are “Brenda’s Got A Baby,” “Keep Ya Head Up,” and “Hellrazor.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Trick Daddy poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

While he wasn't willing to speak on the "Still Ballin'" lyrics, Trick did reflect on how his appearance on the remix for the posthumous album Better Dayz came together. He says that Afeni Shakur made it happen. “His mom reached out to me,” he explained. “She said, ‘You remind me so much of my son. I got a record that y’all should’ve been did, and you need to finish it. Whatever it takes …’ I said, ‘It don’t take nothing but [for] you to send me that record, I’d give it back to you. I did that record in 15 minutes. So I called for two weeks: ‘What did she say about the record? What did she say about the record?’ In three weeks, that b*tch is on the radio. I was like ‘Woah! This is my favorite n***a in the world.’ I respect this n***a and what he went through more than I respect my brother, more than I respect my daddy. He was like a young n***a in the hood; he was like our Jesus Christ.”

Trick Daddy Discusses 2Pac

Elsewhere in the interview, Trick discussed Trina, the city of Miami, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trick Daddy on HotNewHipHop.

