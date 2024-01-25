Cam'ron Makes On-Air Apology To Ben Simmons

Cam'ron used a recent episode of It Is What It Is to apologize to Ben Simmons. The rapper and show host had previously insinuated that he and Simmons and had gotten involved in an altercation backstage during a Nets game. Cam'ron clarified that he misrepresented the situation and that he was sorry for doing that.

However, reaction to the apology was split. Many social media users were surprised that Cam'ron even had the capacity to apologize. This is given his history of verbose and unapologetic statements live on air. After all, this is the same man that responded to divorce drama by asking about the wife's cleavage and then getting a message from her. However, the other set of responses were more expressing their surprise that Cam'ron had taken things as far as he had in the first place.

Cam'ron & Mase Laugh At Dwyane Wade's Nails

Of course, it's been a rough recent period of Cam'ron in terms of backlash. Recently, he and Mase continued their quest to uphold the gender binary. The pair laughed at Dwyane Wade's painted nails so hard that they cried. Wade had painted his nails in the Heat's signature colors as he attended a Hall of Fame ceremony and statue unveiling in Miami. However, this mundane act was enough to reduce the pair of 40-somethings to fits of tearful laughter. Ignoring Treasure Wilson's reasoning that plenty of male celebrities now paint their nails, the rap duo went as far as to nonsensically compare Wade's actions to "Michael Jordan modeling lingerie".

However, there is just a little bit of hypocrisy going on from the pair. After all, Cam'ron himself has previously gotten very upset when people have implied he is "gay" because he famously wears pink. “You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink’? Bring your mother around, n-gga. See if she gives a f-ck, n-gga. See if your mom gives a whole f-ck, n-gga. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f-ck her in the pink mink,” Cam'ron said on a July 2023 episode of It Is What It Is.

