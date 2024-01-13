Cam'ron Wears Jeans With Melyssa Ford's Face On The Crotch

Cam'ron escalated his beef with Melyssa Ford. The It Is What It Is host wore jeans in which Melyssa Ford's face was prominently displayed on the crotch. The fashion statement came as Jermaine Dupri joined Cam'ron live in studio while Ma$e co-hosted remotely.

The most recent chapter in the beef between Killa and Ford came in December, when Cam'ron went after Joe Budden for defending Ford. "Ohh she's an expensive escort? How much bro?" Cam'ron wrote over a clip of Budden's defense. "Looking bad and sad! This wasn't a wise decision! Move on y'all best bet," the rapper also wrote as a caption for his post.

Why Are Cam'ron And Melyssa Ford Are Beefing?

Melyssa Ford and Cam'ron have been feuding for several weeks now. It all started when Ford was commented on a wild story that he told on It Is What It Is at the end of November. “Well, we was gangbanging b-tches. I remember one time — don’t let me talk about the past — we was at this whore house, me and Murda. So we left the b-tch out the wh-re house. I had a lil’ stash crib over there between 7th and Lennox and we brought this b-tch over there," Cam'ron began beside a mortified Ma$e.

However, Killa was far from finished. "Mase was on the way up, he was popping, he didn’t have his deal but it was about to happen. We so Harlem the b-tch sucked — pardon me ladies — sucking his d-ck so I gotta wait to get my d-ck sucked because I’m not hard yet, pause. So when he’s done hitting it I go get head. And he’s hitting it from the back. He started hitting her, ‘You wasn’t sucking my d-ck like that.’ Yeah, that’s my n-gga," Cam'ron continued After Ford slammed the story, the rapper hit back, threatening to get her deported. He also went after Joe Budden after Budden defended his co-host.

