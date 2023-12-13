Cam'ron Trolls Skip Bayless As "Complex" Ranks Him And Mase Higher On Sports Personalities List

Cam'ron took a shot at Skip Bayless after he and Ma$e were ranked higher than the Undisputed host on Complex's list of sports personalities. “Congrats 2 my big bros @stephenasmith and @shannonsharpe84 for securing the top spots!! And Thx @complex for the write up. Number 6 ain’t bad for our 9th month in business. And everyone before us is on TV.. we appreciate y’all!! Here’s some others on the list!! Hey skip!! Down there lol Yeah Murder!!! @rsvpmase @itiswhatitis_talk And thank you @underdogfantasy," Cam'ron wrote on Instagram.

It Is What It Is has quickly become a fan-favorite sports show, despite the lack of sports expertise and it's unorthodox home on YouTube. While there were rumblings earlier in the year that a major network was in talks to acquire the show, that does not appear to have come to pass. However, Cam'ron has been transparent about aiming high. His latest hints suggested that a major NBA legend will soon be joining the show's main cast. It remains to be seen if that will still occur. However, It Is What It Is' star is shining bright and set to only shine brighter in 2024.

First Take Dominating Undisputed

However, losing out to Cam'ron and Ma$e isn't the only thing that Bayless has had to deal with this week. According to Front Office Sports, over the last week of November and the first week of December, First Take averaged more than 5.5 times the viewership of Undisputed. Furthermore, November finished with the best monthly viewership figures in the 16-year history of First Take.

The gap between the two shows has only continued to grow over the second half of 2023. Despite a complete retooling, Undisputed has been unable to bounce back from losing Shannon Sharpe to ESPN back in June. No matter what Skip Bayless tries, including getting a live college commitment announcement on the show, nothing is helping close the gap with the Stephen A. Smith-led vehicle. Not even adding the likes of Lil Wayne has helped Undisputed catch up.

