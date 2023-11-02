Cam’ron Teases Addition Of Former Big Name NBA Player To “It Is What It Is”

Cam'ron teased fans of It Is What It Is when he took to social media to hint at adding a new face to the lineup. “You already know, we about to get this meeting done,” Cam says in the clip. “It’s probably gonna be the biggest signing to the It Is What It Is team. The signing today is gonna be crazy," Cam'ron told the camera in the brief clip. Along with the clip, Cam'ron also included a photo of him with two NBA legends - Mark Jackson and Metta Sandiford-Artest.

Jackson, laid off by ESPN earlier this year, is a New York native taken 18th overall in 1987 out of St. John's. Named Rookie of the Year, Jackson would play nearly two decades in the league. After retiring in 2004, he would later return as a coach, heading the Warriors between 2011 and 2014. Meanwhile, Metta Sandiford-Artest (fka Ron Artest, fka Metta World Peace) is a more recent product of St John's. Taking 16th overall in 1999, Metta also spent nearly 20 years in the league. He picked up a ring along the way, winning the 2010 title alongside Kobe and the Lakers.

Rich Paul Confronts Cam'ron

Of course, It Is What It Is is getting fully into its NBA coverage now that the season is underway. However, Cam'ron was already being irksome to some league sources even before play tipped off last week. Rich Paul reportedly defended Anthony Davis after the Lakers star came under some harsh criticism from Cam'ron. “Shout-out to my man Rich Paul. Whoever is Rich Paul’s clients, you guys should feel very lucky. He doesn’t let nothing slide. He’s very passionate about his clients. He’ll call and try to check you about his clients. He texted me like, ‘Y’all kinda went hard on Anthony Davis the other day.’ Just in case y’all missed the episode, there was a statement where LeBron said, ‘This is the year they want to hand the team over to Anthony Davis.’ And we up here and we made a little fun of Anthony Davis," Cam'ron said on a recent episode of It Is What It Is.

However, Cam'ron didn't entirely offer a mea culpa, defending his comments as well. “I texted Rich Paul back that’s my man you know we Ohio and all that. I texted him back, ‘Yo Rich listen, maybe I’m on the outside looking in, but I thought that was the whole reason he left New Orleans anyway. He got to the Lakers and I thought that was LeBron saying, ‘Okay cool, I got somebody young on the team,'” the Dipset rapper added. “I can defer to him and this is a four-year project that hasn’t taken the team over and I relayed that to Rich. I thought that was the plan from the jump to give him the team and LeBron is about to be 39 and we still have to go about LeBron giving him the team. LeBron been ready to defer and give him the team," Cam'ron argued.

