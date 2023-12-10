Cam'ron Blasts Joe Budden For Defending Melyssa Ford

Cam'ron has responded to Joe Budden defending Melyssa Ford for her recent comments about Killa. "Ohh she's an expensive escort? How much bro?" Cam'ron wrote over a clip of Budden's defense. "Looking bad and sad! This wasn't a wise decision! Move on y'all best bet," the rapper also wrote as a caption for his post. Budden had gone in hard on Cam'ron over his original response to Ford's comments. "I don't give a shi-t about what any of these goofy a-- n-ggas got to say. That sh-t is performative. I'm not with none of this performative sh-t. You think you got a lawsuit? Call your lawyer. You got enough lawyers, I think they'll advise you against it."

Furthermore, Budden had been incensed by Cam'ron wild threats against Ford. The It What It Is host had originally gone after the fact that Ford is Canadian. “Tread lightly. Be careful ’cause I’ll tell you one thing: I know a lot of people at ICE. I’ll have you escorted back up across the border. It screams desperation. We’ll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out," Cam'ron warned.

Additionally, Ford was originally commenting on a wild story that Cam'ron told on It Is What It Is at the end of November. “Well, we was gangbanging b-tches. I remember one time — don’t let me talk about the past — we was at this whore house, me and Murda. So we left the b-tch out the wh-re house. I had a lil’ stash crib over there between 7th and Lennox and we brought this b-tch over there," Cam'ron began beside a mortified Ma$e.

However, Cam'ron was far from finished. "Mase was on the way up, he was popping, he didn’t have his deal but it was about to happen. We so Harlem the b-tch sucked — pardon me ladies — sucking his d-ck so I gotta wait to get my d-ck sucked because I’m not hard yet, pause. So when he’s done hitting it I go get head. And he’s hitting it from the back. He started hitting her, ‘You wasn’t sucking my d-ck like that.’ Yeah, that’s my n-gga," Cam'ron continued.

