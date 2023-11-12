Joe Budden Claims He Was “Concerned” About Kodak Black Before “Drink Champs” Appearance

Joe Budden has claimed that, unlike many others, Kodak Black's appearance on Drink Champs was not the start of his concern for the rapper. “Kodak Black looked like pure sh-t on Drink Champs. And he looked like sh-t when he was wiggling around on the floor, talking to himself in the dark when his man was taping him. He didn’t look the greatest when he dodged that bullet from two feet away that we all watched. The internet picks funny times to be concerned about people. I’ve been concerned about him for the last year," Budden claimed on his podcast this week.

The fallout from Black's Drink Champs appearance continues to mount as more and more people express concern for the rapper. Most recently, he beefed with Ray J after the rapper called on Wack 100 to provide some help to Black. Responding in an Instagram Live, Black told fans he was fine and made physical threats against Ray J. However, Ray J responded in kind, telling Black to put his money where his mouth was and fight him.

Read More: Joe Budden’s Attacker Claims Taxstone Put Out A Hit On Him

Black Addresses Fans After Surprise Album Drop

Meanwhile, Black addressed his fanbase this week after dropping a new album. “I vow to do better in any area I lack, or some slack needs to be picked up on. I must do better, I must do this shit. And I appreciate y’all, because if it was up to them, I’d have been out of here,” Black said on social media after the album dropped. The 18-track When I Was Dead includes three features - two from WizDaWizard and one from OG Bobby Billions.

Furthermore, the album's lead single, "Kylie Grande", makes reference to both Kylie Jenner and Arianna Grande. "I want Kylie Jenner twerkin' to this/ And I want Ariana twerkin' to this/ I want Kylie Jenner twerkin' to this/ I want Ariana twerkin' to this," is how the song opens. Additionally, both Jenner and Grande are referenced several more times throughout the song. However, there is a particular focus on Jenner, who is referenced far more heavily on the track.

Read More: Kodak Black Responds To “Hate” In Concerning Live Stream

[via]